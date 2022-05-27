Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice
Brave Pasadena Victim Gets His Stolen Dirt Bike Back

Annie DeVoe
Dirt Bike
Dirt Bike Photo Credit: Axl43 from Pixabay

A Pasadena burglary victim got his dirt bike back after confronting group of suspects, authorities say.

The victim approached a group of six juvenile suspects and alerted them that the dirt bike they were on was previously stolen from him, around 8 p.m., Thursday, May 26 on the 8000 block of Tick Neck Road, Anne Arundel Police say.

Officers were called to the scene and were able to recover the dirt bike and arrest one of the six suspects. The identity of the other five suspects is still unknown.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call 410-222-6145 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.