Armed Robber On The Loose After 'Rushing,' Pistol-Whipping Hotel Guests In Linthicum: Police

An armed robber is at large after pistol-whipping hotel guests staying at a Maryland Comfort Inn, officials said.

In Anne Arundel County, officers responded to a reported robbery at the Comfort Inn on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Linthicum, where two guests were “rushed” as they left their room, according to police.

The investigation into the incident determined that as the victims left their room, they were approached by a Black man wearing dark clothes, a black mask, and black sweatpants, brandishing a black handgun.

Police said that the victims “described exiting their hotel room when they were 'rushed' by an unknown subject who pointed a gun at them, struck one of them in the head with the gun, and forced them back into their room.”

Once in the room, the wanted man continued to hold the three at gunpoint and forced them to sit on the hotel bed, according to investigators. He then took property from his victims and fled on foot.

The pistol-whipped victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

No other information about the suspect was provided by the police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Anne Arundel County Police Department Northern District detectives by calling (410) 222-6135 or the department’s tip line at (410) 222-4700.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.