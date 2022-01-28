Arizona Couple Arrested In Maryland Woman's 2017 Murder

An Arizona couple has been arrested in the 2017 murder of 43-year-old Megan Leah Tilman, authorities in Maryland announced.

Christina Gail Harnish, 45, and Williams Eugene Rice Jr., 46, were arrested on warrants on Jan. 26, the Anne Arundel County Police Department announced.

Tilman was reported missing by a family member in Fall 2017, after her disappearance, authorities said.

Her remains were found near Holly and Chesapeake Drive in Shady Side, Maryland on Oct. 18, 2017. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Since then, Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Investigators have followed up on many leads, examined various pieces of evidence, and traveled the country to interview possible witnesses and persons of interest.

On Jan. 19, 2022, detectives -- with help from the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office -- were able to secure arrest warrants for Harnish and Rice, believed to be responsible for Tilman's murder.

They were arrested on Jan. 26 with assistance from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in Arizona. Both subjects were in custody pending extradition back to Maryland.

Although arrests have been made, the incident was still a very active homicide investigation.

The Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

