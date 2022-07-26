Alert Issued For Man Wanted For Indecent Exposure Incident At Maryland Park

Do you know this person?

Police are asking for help identifying the man pictured above after he was involved in an alleged indecent exposure incident in Laurel, authorities say.

The man was last seen fleeing on foot after the incident by the lake at Gude Park Monday, July 25, according to Laurel City police.

If you have any information on the subject in the picture below or the incident related, please contact us immediately at 301-498-0092. Anonymous tips can be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us

