Police Find Loaded Handgun In Stolen Car As Driver Flees, Crashes In Crofton

It happened on Route 3 near Defense Highway in Crofton around 12:40 a.m., AACPD said.

Officers tried to stop a white 2011 Infinity G37 that then fled and ran a stop sign before crashing into another vehicle.

The driver was detained as a search of the car turned up a loaded .38 caliber Glock handgun and two bottles of suspected promethazine/codeine, police said.

The driver was also prohibited from possessing firearms, and a follow-up investigation found that the vehicle had been stolen out of Prince George’s County.

The driver, whose identity was not released, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Criminal charges are pending release from medical care.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.