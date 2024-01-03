Plastic Bag Ban Takes Effect In Anne Arundel County

The “Bring Your Own Bag” Plastic Reduction Act, which requires shoppers to bring their own reusable bags to the store or pay for paper, went into effect on New Year’s Day, joining Baltimore County, Howard County, and Baltimore City, which have similar laws.

But what, exactly, does this mean for Anne Arundel retailers? They’ll have to charge a fee — which will be set to a minimum of 10 cents starting in February — for each bag purchased by customers at the checkout counter.

Pharmacies and restaurants are exempt from charging for paper bags, the law states.

Another important note — the law does not apply in the City of Annapolis.

"Plastic pollution has become a serious threat to our lakes, rivers, and marine environment as well as public health,” Citizens Campaign for the Environment officials said. “Scientists are finding plastic pollution in shellfish and finfish, making its way to our dinner plates."

"Giving up plastic bags and using reusable bags is one easy, reasonable step each member of the public can take to help combat the plastic pollution epidemic. It is time for everyone to get on the plastic bag 'ban wagon.’”

For more on the “Bring Your Own Bag” Plastic Reduction Act, click here.

