Here's When The Baltimore County Retail Plastic Bag Ban Will Take Effect

Officials in Baltimore County have approved the “Bring Your Own Bag” Act, which will require shoppers to bring their own reusable bag to the store or pay a fee for paper.

The controversial bill passed 5 to 2 at the Baltimore County Council’s latest meeting, and the measure will go into effect at retailers beginning in November, when plastic carryout bags will be barred, minus a few exceptions.

There were some minor changes made to the bill before it passed, including dropping the fee per paper bag from 10 cents to 5 cents each. The fee will impact all shoppers in Baltimore County.

Small retail establishments - defined as mom-and-pop shops - will not be required to follow the ban, with certain exceptions.

"Plastic bags are one of the most problematic forms of garbage and litter, leading to millions of discarded bags that stream annually into our landfills, storm drains, and waterways,” City Councilman Izzy Patoka, who co-sponsored the legislation, previously said.

"Any additional actions we can take to curb these devastating and lasting impacts will help us better protect our communities, our health and to fight climate change.”

In Baltimore County, it is estimated that residents use almost a million plastic bags per day, more than one bag per person across the county.

Between 500 billion and one trillion plastic bags are consumed worldwide each year, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency. Less than 1 percent of plastic bags are recycled in the United States and they are not acceptable at certain recycling centers.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme, single-use plastic bags are one of the top five single-use plastics found in the environment by magnitude, and they are one of the top five items encountered in coastline clean-ups.

Patoka previously noted that some of the largest retailers in the country have already transitioned away from plastic bags, as have some of Maryland’s largest counties and municipalities.

“Recognizing the impact plastic bags have on our environment, many retailers in our region and across the country, including Wegmans, have already eliminated single-use plastic bags," he said. “Fortunately, there are materials abound that we can all use for bags other than dangerous plastic or harmful paper.”

The EPA estimates that 80 percent of plastic pollution in the ocean originated on land, which includes plastic bags, and in New York, residents use 23 billion plastic bags annually, which contributes to pollution both on and off land. These bags do not biodegrade and they persist for years.

"Plastic pollution has become a serious threat to our lakes, rivers, and marine environment as well as public health. Scientists are finding plastic pollution in shellfish and finfish, making its way to our dinner plates,” Citizens Campaign for the Environment officials noted.

“Giving up plastic bags and using reusable bags is one easy, reasonable step each member of the public can take to help combat the plastic pollution epidemic. It is time for everyone to get on the plastic bag 'ban wagon.”

