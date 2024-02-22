Officer Hospitalized After Being Struck By Door Of Stolen Infinity, Maryland Driver Charged

The officer saw T’reiko E’sean Medley, 24, of Annapolis driving a white Infinity with stolen registration plates into the Liberty gas station at 2042 West Street in Annapolis just before getting out to exit around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21.

As the officer pulled in behind the vehicle, Medley returned and got back into the Infinity. The officer was approaching the vehicle when Medley “accelerated in reverse, striking the officer with the open driver’s side door,” police said.

The officer “was dragged several feet until she fell to the ground” before Medley drove off and hit a parked vehicle in the process.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

The Infinity was seen speeding north on Generals Highway approaching I-97. He was found near the 3200 block of Gulfport Drive in Baltimore, where officers determined that he had several unrelated arrest warrants.

The Infinity was found in the same area and impounded.

Medley was charged with assault on an officer, theft, fleeing and eluding, and other offenses.

