NSA Contractor, Jacob Nicodemi Of Anne Arundel County, Dies At 23

A 23-year-old contractor with the National Security Agency has passed away in Glen Burnie.

Jacob Alexander Nicodemi, affectionately known as "Biggs," died on Dec. 23, of unknown causes.

Nicodemi was born in Takoma Park to Michael Scott and Tamar Sue (Warren Nicodemi) and was pursuing a bachelor's degree in Homeland Security at the University of Maryland Global Campus. Previously, he had received two Associate of Arts Degrees from Anne Arundel Community College.

A native of Glen Burnie, Nicodemi graduated from Glen Burnie High School in 2016 and was a Boy Scout with BSA Troop 887.

He worked as a government contractor for the NSA and enjoyed riding his motorcycle.

For more information on Nicodemi and on funeral services, you can visit the Singleton Funeral Home.

