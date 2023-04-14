Victim Killed At Close Range Near Glen Burnie Schools ID'd

Police have identified the victim in a shooting that left several Glen Burnie schools on lockdown yesterday.

Brandon D'Carlos Williams, 26, was found shot in the 400 block of Glen Mar Road around 12:40 p.m., Thursday, April 13, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Several area schools were placed on lockdown after the shooting as the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect reportedly killed the victim at close range.

Helicopter teams were called in from Baltimore to assist in locating the suspect.

A man matching the description of the suspect was detained a short time later, effectively lifting the schools out of lockdown.

