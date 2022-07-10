Teen Admits To Murdering 5-Year-Old Half-Sister In Maryland

A Maryland teenager admitted to murdering his 5-year-old half-sister after taking police on a high-speed pursuit before he was apprehended in Ohio, authorities announced.

Pasadena resident Stephen J. Davis II, 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for his role in the death of his family member, Anayah Hannah Abdul when he was a rising senior at Chesapeake High School.

On Oct. 3, 2020, Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 4100 block of Apple Leaf Court in Pasadena after receiving a 911 call from a family member at the address stating that a black Dodge Charger sedan was missing.

The family member said that no one had permission to drive it and that Davis, was also missing, according to a spokesperson from the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney.

Prosecutors said that when officers arrived, they learned that a family member had woken up, checked her phone, and saw that at 3 a.m. there was a doorbell camera notification of movement in her front yard.

She could see on the camera that Davis got into the family’s minivan that was parked in the front part of the driveway in front of the garage and moved it to the street.

A doorbell camera at a neighbor’s home from across the street then showed the garage door of the family’s home opening and a dark sedan exited the garage, quickly speeding away from the family home, officials noted.

The police were notified by the residents when they discovered “a concerning note they believed had been written by (Davis),” according to prosecutors. “While the police were on scene, it was discovered that (Abdul) was (dead) in her bed,” which prompted Anne Arundel County Police to issue a critically missing person alert for him.

Later that day, prosecutors said that Davis was tracked to an area on I-70 in Springfield, Ohio, and when state police attempted to pull him over, he attempted to flee, hitting 131 mph during the high-speed pursuit.

Officials said that Davis eventually slowed down, pulled over onto the shoulder of the roadway, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Davis was extradited back to Anne Arundel County this week and charged with the first-degree murder of Abdul.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.