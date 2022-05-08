Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice
Police In Maryland Searching For 66-Year-Old Man In Connection To Hate Crime At Church

Annie DeVoe
Donald Eugene Hood Jr.
Donald Eugene Hood Jr. Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department

Detectives are searching for a man wanted for vandalizing a church in Gambrills, authorities say.

Donald Eugene Hood Jr., 66, is has been identified as the suspect in connection to the vandalization of the Kingdom Celebration Center at 952 Annapolis Road that was reported on Wednesday, Aug. 3, around 9:15 p.m., according to Anne Arundel police.

The victim found an offensive message inscribed onto the door of the church. Police say this church had been a target of past incidents of the similar nature.

An arrest warrant has been filed for Hood, and police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hood to contact them immediately .

Those with information are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Department at 410-222-8610. 

Hood is known to frequent the Odenton and Gambrills area.

