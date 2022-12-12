Navy Head Coach Ken Niumatalolo To Leave After 15 Seasons After Disappointing Few Years

Navy football coach Ken Niumatalolo will not be returning to the field after 15 seasons following a disappointing past few years, reports WBAL.

The academy announced over the weekend that the winningest coach in Navy history would not return, only a day after the academy lost to Army in a double overtime game. Niumatalolo was first hired on by Navy before the 2008 season, taking the academy to 10 bowl games out of 15 seasons, continues the outlet.

In the last five years, the Midshipmen have only had one winning season, with defensive coordinator Brian Newberry named as the interim coach. To read the full report by WBAL, click here.

