Maryland Teen Wearing Puffy Coat, Gold Chains, Arrested After Brandishing Gun At McDonald's

A stylish teenage bandit prohibited from having firearms has been charged after threatening people at a Hanover McDonald's with a gun, authorities say.

Davon Corey Craig Jr., 19, was arrested after reportedly displaying the gun to people at the 7053 Arundel Mills Boulevard location around 11 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Investigators say that Craig Jr. was wearing a black puffy coat and gold chains at the fast food location during the incident.

Officers searched the area and located Craig Jr. outside of the McDonalds and were able to take him into custody after a brief foot chase.

Craig Jr. was charged accordingly.

