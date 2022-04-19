Maryland Restaurant Owner Gets 20 Years For Killing Army Veteran While Driving Drunk

A restaurant owner from Anne Arundel County has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing an Army veteran while he was driving under the influence, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's office said on Tuesday, April 19.

Guarav “Sonny” Rawal, owner of Champs Pizza in Glen Burnie, was intoxicated, using his phone and excessively speeding when he slammed into the back of Anthony Jean-Louis' car last year.

The impact caused Jean-Louis to lose control, overturn and crash into a nearby guardrail, killing him on impact. Jean-Louis served in the US Army from 2001 to 2016, according to his obituary.

“Mr. Jean-Louis was senselessly killed by an out of control driver and his family has suffered from this unimaginable event," said State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. "The most appropriate sentence for this defendant is his removal from our community to protect others."

Police responded to the crash near the southbound side of Route 10 in Glen Bernie on February 8, 2021, the office reports. Upon arrival, officers saw that Jean-Louis' Jeep had "extensive rear end damage" and Rawal's black Mercedes-Benz had "extensive front end damage," the office reports. At the time, Rawal was not present in his vehicle and was said to have fled the scene.

Initial investigation revealed Rawal was going 110 miles per hour and was talking on his phone while using Snapchat when he struck Jean-Louis' vehicle. Police later found Rawal in the area trying to convince other people to take him home by bribing them with money, the office reports.

Rawal also had injuries investigators deemed relevant to the crash and a breathalyzer test showed his Blood Alcohol Content to be .12 over the legal limit as well, the office reports. He was then taken into police custody.

Rawal was also supposed to be driving a car with an interlock device per a court-ordered condition from previous driving offenses. His Mercedes-Benz had no such device. Rawal was sentenced as a subsequent offender on two previous driving while impaired case as well as negligent manslaughter and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

