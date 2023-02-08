Game On: Glen Burnie GameStop Robbers At Large, Police Say

A group of suspects are on the loose after robbing a GameStop in Glen Burnie, authorities say.

Three suspects reportedly entered the store located at 6619 Ritchie Highway shortly after 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, and asked employees about high-end merchandise, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

The employee went into a back room after the suspects requested the high-end equipment. When he came back out of the storage room, the suspects pushed the employee aside and rushed out the door after grabbing two gaming keyboards.

The suspects are described as three black men in their late teens to early twenties, wearing dark clothing. Two were wearing face masks at the time of the incident.

Police are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them at (410) 222-4720 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

