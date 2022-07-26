Former Private School Employee From Crofton Pleads Guilty to Possession of Child Porn

A Maryland man who was a former employee at a Washington, DC private school has admitted to accessing the dark web from home and work computers to obtain child pornography, authorities announced.

Crofton resident Jay Gordon, 55, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography after being identified as a suspect in the trafficking of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) during a nationwide investigation involving the receipt and distribution of porn.

Prosecutors said that Gordon’s IP address was found to access dark websites.

A search warrant was executed at Gordon’s residence and law enforcement seized numerous computer devices that Gordon admitted belonged to him, they said, with the preliminary investigation finding multiple images of child pornography.

Initially, Gordon declined to specify where he worked in Washington, DC, but the investigators determined that he worked in the IT department of a private school that was not named by the Department of Justice.

In total, thousands of videos and still images of child pornography were unearthed on devices seized from Gordon, according to prosecutors.

“The CSAM found on the devices was arranged in well-organized folders and reflected years of activity,” officials said. “Gordon also used an application that facilitated anonymous web browsing.”

Some of the images in Gordon’s collection were of prepubescent minors, they noted. Further investigation found that he also accessed dark websites related to CSAM at work locations.

When he is sentenced in October, Gordon faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release for possessing child pornography.

Upon his release from prison, Gordon will also be required to register as a sex offender in the places where he resides, where he is an employee, and where he is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.