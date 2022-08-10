Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Anne Arundel County State's Attorney On Leave For Child Abuse Charge: Report

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Anne Arundel County Police
Anne Arundel County Police Photo Credit: Google Maps

Anne Arundel County Assistant State’s Attorney Rashad White is on leave after being charged with felony child abuse, according to a report from FOX5.

White was reportedly charged earlier this week and later released, according to the outlet. The nature of the claims of abuse was not disclosed, and a spokesperson for the state’s attorney’s office declined to comment on personal matters.

White is reportedly not handling any work or cases for the office while he is on leave. The complete FOX report can be found here.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.