Anne Arundel County State's Attorney On Leave For Child Abuse Charge: Report

Anne Arundel County Assistant State’s Attorney Rashad White is on leave after being charged with felony child abuse, according to a report from FOX5.

White was reportedly charged earlier this week and later released, according to the outlet. The nature of the claims of abuse was not disclosed, and a spokesperson for the state’s attorney’s office declined to comment on personal matters.

White is reportedly not handling any work or cases for the office while he is on leave. The complete FOX report can be found here.

