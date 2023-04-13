Active Shooter Detained After Baltimore Aviation Called In To Assist (DEVELOPING)

Police have detained a suspect matching the description of an active shooter in Glen Burnie.

Area schools were placed on lockdown after one person was killed in the 400 block of Glen Mar Road in the early afternoon of Thursday, April 13, according to Anne Arundel County First Alert.

The suspect reportedly killed the victim at close range.

Helicopter teams were called in from Baltimore to help find the suspect, who had taken off after the shooting.

This is a developing story.

