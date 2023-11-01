Man Licked Trick-Or-Treater, Threatened Mother With Handgun During Tirade In Severn: Police

Severn resident Cedrick Steven Paines is facing a host of charges after preying on a young girl, following her home and pointing a handgun at her mother, according to police investigators.

Officers from the Anne Arundel Police Department were called at around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday to the 8200 block of Dunfield Court, where a woman reported that Paines licked her daughter's ears outside of his home while she was trick-or-treating in their neighborhood.

Spooked, the child ran home, though Paines allegedly followed her and attempted to enter the family's residence, forcing the mother to push him back to prevent him from entering the house, at which point he pulled out a gun, pointed it at the woman and pulled the trigger, though the gun did not fire.

Paines then retreated back to his home, where officers were able to easily find and apprehend him.

During a search of Paines' home, police say that they recovered two handguns, a shotgun, a .22 caliber rifle and various ammunition.

The unsettling incident remains under investigation by the department and tipsters with more information have been asked to contact detectives by calling (410) 222-6155.

