Man Critical Weeks After Hitting Head During Police Pursuit In Anne Arundel County: AG

Officials say that a man is still in critical condition weeks after an officer used a Taser-like device to subdue a man attempting to flee from an arrest in Gambrills in late October.

According to investigators, in the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 29, officers from the department were called to the 900 block of Waugh Chapel Way, where there was a report of two men inside a vehicle with a gun and drugs.

The initial investigation found that when the officers arrived, they ordered two men out of the vehicle, a teen who complied and was placed in handcuffs, though a second resisted, stood up, struck the officer - knocking off his body-worn camera - leading to a foot pursuit that ended poorly for the suspect.

A pursuing officer chased the man - whose name has not been released - prompting him to discharge the Taser, which struck the man who fell to the ground and struck his head before being rushed to an area hospital.

As of Thursday night, the man was still listed in critical condition at an area trauma center.

The officer involved was identified on Thursday as Cpl. A. Stallings, who has 10 years on the job and is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

Investigators say that the AG's office was alerted to the incident on the night it happened and after following updates on the injured man's condition, the investigation was assumed by the IID on Wednesday.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.