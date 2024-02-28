Man Arrested After Argument Leads To Stabbing In Anne Arundel County: Police

It happened around 12:20 p.m. on the 900 block of Hine Trail in Crownsville.

Tyree Rashaund Robinson was arguing with the 23-year-old victim when things got physical, and Robinson took out a knife and stabbed him, police said.

Robinson allegedly fled in a gold sedan, while the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Robinson was found and taken into custody Wednesday, police confirmed. He was charged with first-degree assault and other offenses.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.