Lottery Ticket Worth $50K Sold At Pasadena Market Remains Unclaimed

A Maryland Lottery player is $50,000 richer and may not know it after a winning “Bonus Match 5” ticket was sold at an area grocery store from the drawing on Thursday, Aug. 3.

The winning numbers were 07-09-11-20-22 with a Bonus Ball of 21.

Officials said that the ticket was sold at the Green Valley Marketplace on Edwin Raynor Boulevard in Pasadena. The winner will now have 182 days to claim the five-figure prize at Lottery Headquarters in Baltimore.

It marks the 21st top-prize winning “Bonus Match 5” ticket that was sold so far this year.

“Bonus Match 5” drawing are held every day of the week, with players choosing five numbers between 1 and 39, with the Bonus Ball being drawn from the remaining 34 choices.

Winners must match at least three of the five original numbers or just two if they hit on the Bonus Ball.

