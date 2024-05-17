Glen Burnie resident Dominic Micah Taylor, has been sentenced to life in prison with all but 40 years suspended for his role in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Brandon D'Carlos Williams in April last year.

At approximately 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023, officers from the Anne Arundel Police Department were called to the 400 block of Glen Mar Road in Glen Burnie to investigate reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival at the Glen Mar Apartment Homes complex, first responders a found Williams suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, police said.

According to prosecutors, it was determined that Williams was walking to meet a friend when a man, later identified as Taylor, stepped out from behind a set of dumpsters and shot him nine times.

Following the shooting, witnesses reported seeing Taylor, who was wearing a mask and dark clothing, run to a nearby wooded area.

Security footage showed Taylor purchasing items at a nearby convenience store 11 minutes before the shooting, officials said, and cell phone location data showed him briefly returning to his home in the apartment complex before hunting down the victim and ultimately shooting him behind the dumpsters.

Upon his arrest, Taylor admitted to the shooting, but claimed he had heard rumors that the victim wanted to harm him and so he acted first.

Taylor pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Anne Arundel County in February.

“I hope that this sentence brings justice and some peace for the family of the victim, Brandon Williams, and shows senseless gun violence will not be tolerated in our community,” Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said.

When he is released, a judge also ordered that Taylor serve five years of supervised probation.

