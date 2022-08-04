Maryland's Jay Copeland Gets Big News In Emotional 'American Idol' Moment

Maryland's Jay Copeland is one step closer to being the next "American Idol."

The 23-year-old Salisbury resident earlier in the week was told by Katy Perry that they'd need more from him after a duet of "Shallow" with Pennsylvania's Morgan Gruber.

Copeland certainly delivered with his rendition of "Who Do You Think You Are" by Christina Perri, after which Perry told the young artist that he'd made it to the Top 24.

"You're almost a perfect singer," Perry said. "Sometimes perfection doesn't win over feeling.

"Your journey will be ending," she pauses. "Sometime in the near future, but it's not tonight."

Copeland took a big risk when he decided to ditch grad school and audition for American Idol.

"I was told I couldn't have it all," Copeland told the judges during his audition. "So I chose idol. I don't know if I made the right decision or the wrong decision but I do know I made the best decision."

The 23-year-old was on a fellowship until he was given an ultimatum to stay in school for acting or sing.

He chose to sing, or sang rather, when he gave an energetic performance of Stevie Wonder's "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" - and what a delivery it was.

"You don't need them, we need you" exclaimed judge Katy Perry at the end of Copeland's performance; and the buck didn't stop there.

"You might have lost the gift they were going to give you for your masters," said Judge Lionel Richie, "but the gift that you are going to give American Idol is going to be greater than anything you've ever imagined."

Copeland's golden pipes won him a Platinum Ticket, which means he gets to skip a week of auditions.

"I think you are worth all of the platinum," Perry concluded.

