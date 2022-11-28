Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

Lifestyle

Give A Hoot: Police Officers In Anne Arundel County Come To The Rescue Of Owl Hit By Car

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The police officers with the rescued owl.
The police officers with the rescued owl. Photo Credit: Twitter/@AACOPD

Members of the Anne Arundel Police Department made a special save on Sunday night when a beautiful barn owl found itself in a precarious position.

The owl was struck by a car on Sunday, Nov. 27, the department tweeted out, and with the help of the woman who struck it, officers were able to help get the bird to safety.

Officials say that the beautiful bird was taken to a rehab/sanctuary facility to be treated and evaluated by trained vets.

Once the bird was taken to safety, the department was able to have some fun, tweeting that “with any luck, (the owl) will be back in service, delivering his Hogwarts letters in no time!” 

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.