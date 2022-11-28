Give A Hoot: Police Officers In Anne Arundel County Come To The Rescue Of Owl Hit By Car

Members of the Anne Arundel Police Department made a special save on Sunday night when a beautiful barn owl found itself in a precarious position.

The owl was struck by a car on Sunday, Nov. 27, the department tweeted out, and with the help of the woman who struck it, officers were able to help get the bird to safety.

Officials say that the beautiful bird was taken to a rehab/sanctuary facility to be treated and evaluated by trained vets.

Once the bird was taken to safety, the department was able to have some fun, tweeting that “with any luck, (the owl) will be back in service, delivering his Hogwarts letters in no time!”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.