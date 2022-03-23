$3 Ticket Turns Into $30,000 Grand Prize For Lucky Maryland Lottery Player

One lucky woman from Edgewater brought home more than just the bacon during her last shopping trip, the Maryland Lottery reports.

Dawn Sandvik thought she had gotten everything on her shopping list last Friday, March 18, until she went to look for her go-to lottery ticket.

The 53-year-old usually plays the $5 Deluxe Crossword game but didn’t see it. So instead, Sandvik decided to buy two tickets for the $3 Bonus Crossword game. Little did she know she’d be heading home with a lot more than just her groceries.

Sandvik started scratching off the tickets and scored $5 from the first. When she tackled the second, Sandvik uncovered one winning word after another. This time the player appeared to have won $30,000.

Just to be sure, Dawn and her husband Steve went back to the store where Dawn bought the ticket. To their surprise, the scratch-off was in fact a $30,000 winning ticket.

The couple told Lottery officials they already had a trip planned for Hawaii and will use some of the prize money for their vacation. They plan on saving the rest.

The Super Giant store, located at 13 Lee Airport Drive in Edgewater, where Dawn bought the ticket will also get a bonus of $300 from the Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

