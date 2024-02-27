Kitchen Wall Struck By Bullet During Barrage Of Gunfire In Glen Burnie: Police

Anne Arundel County Police were called to investigate a report of gunshots fired near the 400 block of Summer Wind Way in Glen Burnie around 10:50 p.m.

Officers found a man and woman in their apartment who stated that they had been inside when a projectile “came through the front window blind and struck a wall in their kitchen,” police said.

A witness reported hearing several gunshots coming from a nearby field.

A follow-up search led to the discovery of several spent shell casings on the ground near Shetlands Lane and Century Towne Road.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is being led by Eastern District detectives. Anyone with information is asked to contact 410-222-6145 or use the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

