Girls Orphaned After Annapolis Murder-Suicide Enveloped By Community

Alexandra "Ally" Abbott Huff, 34, was shot and killed by her husband, George Edward Huff, 42, outside of an Annapolis Holiday Inn Express on Friday, May 5, Anne Arundel police said.

George also fatally shot innocent bystander George Michael Petrullo, 38, before turning the gun on himself, police said.

A GoFundMe launched for the Huffs' daughters, Maddie and Emily, ages 3 and 5, says Ally loved them "more than anything in the world."

The campaign had raised more than $88,000 as of Wednesday, May 17.

"We cannot begin to express how much any contribution, big or small, will mean to this family as they navigate the challenges ahead," it reads.

"Your support will provide comfort and stability during this incredibly difficult time and help honor Ally’s memory by providing for her daughters as she would have wanted."

