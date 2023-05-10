Father Of Two Killed In Murder-Suicide In MD Remembered As Beloved Family Member, Friend

Annapolis native George Michael Petrullo, 38, was murdered in a triple shooting on Friday, May 5 in the area of the Holiday Inn Express in the 2100 block of Somerville Road.

The shooter, George Edward Huff, 42, of Riva, shot his wife Alexandra Abbott Huff, 34, then Petrullo, before turning the gun on himself in the parking lot of the hotel.

Since his death, the community has rallied around Petrullo’s family, raising more than $12,000 in one day through a GoFundMe created on behalf of his wife.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of Mike’s passing,” organizers wrote. “Mike was a husband, father, son, brother, and friend. (His) passing will have a profound and emotionally devastating effect on his family and friends in the weeks, months, and years ahead.”

