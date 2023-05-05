Overcast 66°

Multiple Victims Shot Near Annapolis Shopping Center (DEVELOPING)

Several people were shot outside an Annapolis shopping center on Friday afternoon, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The shooting was reported outside the Anne Arundel County shopping center. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Officials say that at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Friday, May 5, officers were called to the 2000 block of Somerville Road in Annapolis, where there were reports of gunshots fired with multiple victims.

The incident was reported near several area businesses.

According to the Annapolis Office of Emergency Management, Somerville Road was closed on Friday afternoon due to the police activity.

The condition of the victims was not immediately available on Friday.

Police said that there is no active threat to the public. No information about the shooter has been released by investigators.

New information is expected to be released on Friday as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

