Four Men Injured In Shooting Outside Of Severn Store, Police Say

Four men suffered serious injuries after being shot standing near a Severn storefront overnight, an Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesperson says.

Officers were called to a shopping center at the intersection of Reese Road and Pioneer Drive at around 8:40 p.m. on Monday night, where there was a reported shooting with four people down.

Police say that a group of men were standing in front of a store when unknown shooters fired several shots at them, striking four who had to be rushed to area hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

Their condition was not available on Tuesday morning.

No information about the suspects or victims was released by the department.

The shooting remains under investigation.

