Four Men Injured In Shooting Outside Of Severn Store, Police Say

Officers were called to a shopping center at the intersection of Reese Road and Pioneer Drive at around 8:40 p.m. on Monday night, where there was a reported shooting with four people down.

Police say that a group of men were standing in front of a store when unknown shooters fired several shots at them, striking four who had to be rushed to area hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

Their condition was not available on Tuesday morning.

No information about the suspects or victims was released by the department.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.