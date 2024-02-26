Dropped Keys During Armed Robbery In Anne Arundel Bring Different Suspects Back For Beatdown

It happened at Tobacco Stop at 32 Mountain Road in Pasadena around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25.

The first two suspects walked inside the store and asked an employee to remove products from a display case, Anne Arundel Police said.

Once the items were taken out, one of the suspects threatened to hurt the employee with a knife before they both fled.

The employee ran after the suspects, who dropped a set of keys.

The employee had just picked up the dropped keys and returned to the store when a second set of suspects walked in and demanded them back.

One of the suspects punched the employee as he handed them back before all four fled in a gray sedan, police said.

The first two suspects are described as Black men in their 20s, one wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans, and the other wearing a dark jacket, a blue hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

The second set of suspects are described as a Black male in his 20s wearing a black sweatsuit and a female in her 20s of an unknown race wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anne Arundel Police at 410-222-4720. Anonymous tips can be made at 410-222-4700.

