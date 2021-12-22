Contact Us
'GameOn Bar + Arcade' Coming To Annapolis

Joe Gomez
GameOn Bar + Arcade
GameOn Bar + Arcade Photo Credit: gameonbararcade Instagram

Annapolis is getting a new kind of bar where you can drink cocktails and play arcade games.

The new "Game On Bar+ Arcade" is described on its website as a Bar + Arcade that offers "classic games you love and something new you'll want to try."

The owners of Game On Bar + Arcade plan to open their establishment in early February at 114 West St.

In addition to various drinks, they offer many old schools arcade games, skeeball games, dance - dance revolution, and more.

Click here to follow them on Instagram.

