'GameOn Bar + Arcade' Coming To Annapolis

Annapolis is getting a new kind of bar where you can drink cocktails and play arcade games.

The new "Game On Bar+ Arcade" is described on its website as a Bar + Arcade that offers "classic games you love and something new you'll want to try."

The owners of Game On Bar + Arcade plan to open their establishment in early February at 114 West St.

In addition to various drinks, they offer many old schools arcade games, skeeball games, dance - dance revolution, and more.

