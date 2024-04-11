On Thursday, Adam Rey Wolford, 34, was sentenced to 75 years in prison, with all but 15 years suspended for striking three pedestrians and repeatedly ramming a parked SUV with two women inside after an incident outside the Cancun Cantina in Hanover last summer.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on June 4, 2023, officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department were called to the area of Dorsey Road and Old Telegraph Road to investigate a reported hit-and-run.

According to police, Wolford’s initial victim was able to escape an assault outside the dance club with an assist from nearby bystanders, and the group made their way to the front of 7-Eleven in the area.

Witnesses said that Wolford then got into his Jeep Cherokee and began driving like a madman around the parking lot before setting his sights on a group standing outside, striking several of them, some of whom were launched into the air.

Upon arrival, officers found a man face down on Dorsey Road and two others laying in the parking lot with multiple injuries. All three were rushed to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment and evaluation of their injuries.

Prosecutors say that there was a scramble outside of the club, with two women retreating to an SUV that Wolford began ramming with his Jeep before heading to the parking lot of the 7-Eleven store across the street.

Officers later found the Jeep approximately a mile from the scene, where they found Wolford laying on the grass across the road, impaired, with slurred speech and the smell of alcohol on his breath.

Wolford pleaded guilty in February 2018 to five counts of first-degree assault, driving under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

“A bruised ego and intoxication led the defendant to use his vehicle as a weapon to target innocent victims whose lives were forever changed while simply trying to enjoy a summer evening with friends,” Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said.

“The victims survived this attack, but continue to recover mentally and physically, with future surgeries in store. This was more than a drunk driving case, and the sentence ensures that he is held accountable.”

In addition to his prison term, a judge also ordered that Wolford serve five years of supervised probation when he is released.

