Private First Class Paul-Anthony Varner, 25, a native of San Antonio, TX, and an intelligence analyst assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 741st Military Intelligence Battalion, 704th Military Intelligence Brigade, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead in his room Wednesday, April 10, at Freedom Barracks, Shaun Herron, a spokesperson for the Army said.

There was no immediate indication of self-harm or foul play, and cause of death remains under investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Varner was found by a service member who went into his room to check on him around 10:20 a.m., when he found him unresponsive, according to Shaun Herron, a public affairs specialist with the US Army.

The service member called 9-1-1, bringing emergency services to the scene. Responders tried reviving Varner, who was unresponsive to any lifesaving measures and pronounced dead at 10:33 a.m., Herron said.

There were no indications of self harm or foul play, according to Herron. Further details were expected to be released imminently.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.