Friends, Family Remember Windham County Couple Killed In Hit-Run Crash

Windham County residents Richard and Rebecca Whiddon, ages 37 and 33, both of the town of Brooklyn, were passengers in a Nissan that was struck in Bucks County near the corner of Veterans Highway and Ford Road in Bristol Township on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 24,

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The driver and another passenger in the Nissan were also hurt.

In tribute posts on Facebook, loved ones said the married couple was visiting Bucks County to see friends.

"Our family is distraught over the utterly senseless theft of their lives, which were fully lived and had everything ahead of them," wrote Rebecca's aunt, Julie Bass Divens.

"Hold those you cherish close to you, care enough to show your love, before they are taken from you."

Friends and other loved ones also penned memorials on social media after the couple was identified.

"Rich was the best person I have ever known," wrote friend Shannon Barnard. "This world will not be the same without him."

According to his Instagram, Richard Whiddon was a photographer, a graphic designer, and a machinist.

