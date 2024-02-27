Double-Fatal Hit-Run Crash: Man, Woman From Windham County ID'd As Victims In Pennsylvania

The wreck happened just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 near the corner of Ford Road and Veterans Highway in Bristol Township, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

A Nissan Sentra was turning left into the southbound lanes of the highway when it was struck by an oncoming Ford Explorer, authorities said.

Two passengers in the Nissan, Windham County residents Rebecca Whiddon, age 33, and Richard Whiddon, age 37, of the town of Brooklyn, were pronounced dead at the scene, prosecutors said.

The driver and a third passenger were also hurt.

The driver of the Ford, identified by authorities as John Thomas Wadlinger Jr., of Bristol Township, was allegedly seen fleeing the scene on foot. Police said he stole a dump truck parked on Old Rodgers Road but crashed again and was taken into custody.

Wadlinger, age 31, was taken to the Bucks County Correctional Facility and is being held without bail on a state parole violation, according to authorities.

"The investigation is ongoing," the DA's Office said. "All applicable charges against him will be filed at the appropriate time."

