Woman ID'd As Victim In Fatal 2-Vehicle Windham County Crash

It happened around 9 a.m. Saturday, April 20 in Windham County on Route 6 (Willimantic Road) in the town of Chaplin, Connecticut State Police said.

A 2020 Nissan Murano, operated by a 77-year-old Tolland County man from the town on Mansfield, was traveling eastbound on Route 6 with a passenger in the front seat.

A 2008 Nissan Maxima, driven by a 35-year-old man from the town of Windham, was traveling westbound on Route 6, also with a passenger in the front seat.

The Murano crossed into the westbound lane where it collided with the Maxima, according to state police.

The passenger in the Murano, Tolland County resident Beverly Elwood, age 79, of Storrs, sustained fatal injuries. The other driver and other two passengers sustained what state police described as minor injuries.

If any person witnessed this accident or the involved vehicles being driven prior to the accident, please contact Trooper Jordan Barile at Troop D at 860-779-4900.

