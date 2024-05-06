Wilton Employee Nabbed for $385K Theft, Police Say

Northern Westchester County resident Ryan Jensen of South Salem turned himself in on Friday, May 3, in Fairfield County.

According to Lt. Anna Tornello of the Wilton Police, Jensen was a foreman working for Mars Electric out of Bethel, who was contracted to perform a large electrical project at ASML at 77 Danbury Road (Route 7) in Wilton beginning in July 2022.

In October 2023, a significant number of custom electrical components and specialized tools were discovered to be missing from the contractor's yard trailer, Tornello said.

After conducting internal audits and tracking, detectives estimated the total loss to be around $385,000.

During the investigation, Wilton Police uncovered that Jensen was responsible for the theft of the items.

Jensen had been stealing the items and then pawning and selling them to pawn shops in Danbury.

Although many of the items had already been sold, the police were able to recover around $128,000 worth of items.

Police confronted Jensen with evidence, leading Jensen to admit that he acted alone in stealing from the Mars Electric contractor yard, according to Tornello.

Jensen was charged with larceny and two counts of making a false statement.

He was released on a $3,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on Friday, May 17.

