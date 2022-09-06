Stamford Man Caught After Fleeing From Occupied Wilton Home, Police Say

A man was arrested for allegedly trespassing inside an occupied home and then running from police in Fairfield County.

Lowell Nicholas, age 26, of Stamford, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 31, after entering a Wilton home.

According to Lt. Gregg Phillipson, of the Wilton Police, an investigation revealed that Nicholas fled the residence when he came into contact with one of the residents.

Wilton Police then responded to the area and located Nicholas a short distance away from the house, Phillipson said.

Nicholas then fled the area as officers approached him, but was captured a short distance away, he added.

He was arrested and charged with simple trespass and interfering with an officer/resisting. Nicholas is currently being held on a $2,500 bond.

