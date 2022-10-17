Staples High School Has Delayed Opening After Teacher Dies In I-95 Crash

A high school in Fairfield County is operating on a delayed start on Monday, Oct. 17 after one of its teachers was killed over the weekend in a crash on I-95 in Connecticut.

Michael Sansur, age 52, of Darien, a technology education teacher at Staples High School in Westport, died from his injuries in the New London County crash that happened at about 7:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Old Lyme.

Staples students are scheduled to begin the school day at 11 a.m. Monday, Westport Schools Superintendent Thomas Scarice said in an email to the school community Sunday night, Oct. 16.

"I met with the Staples High School crisis team earlier this evening, and we decided that it's best to operate the high school on a three-hour delayed opening for students tomorrow, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022," Scarice stated.

"Our staff will arrive at their regular time and use that time to prepare for receiving students. Students will begin their day in the Connections period, and support from our mental health staff will be available at that time and throughout the day.

"Any student who needs support should speak with a trusted adult in the building; any parent who believes their child needs support should let their child’s counselor or grade-level assistant principal know.

"We appreciate everyone’s understanding of this change and the continued support of the entire Westport community during this difficult time."

