Beloved Staples HS Teacher ID'd As Victim Of Fatal I-95 Crash

A beloved Fairfield County teacher has been identified as the victim of a two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Connecticut.

The crash happened in the New London County town of Old Lyme between Exits 70 and 71 near Whippoorwill Road at about 7:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to Connecticut State Police

Police said a northbound 2019 Kia Stinger GT struck the rear of a 2003 Honda Accord EX that was stopped in the left lane for an unknown reason.

The driver of the Honda, identified as Michael Sansur, age 52, of Darien, was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, State Police reported.

Sansur was a technology education teacher at Staples High School in Westport

A 21-year-old New Haven County man from Milford, who was a passenger in the Honda, was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the report.

The driver of the Kia, a 26-year-old Oxford man, suffered minor injuries in the crash, authorities said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Police asked witnesses to call Trooper Matthew Weber at 860-399-2100.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Westport and receive free news updates.