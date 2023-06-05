Early Morning Fire Destroys Westport Barn, Apartment

The incident took place in Westport around 6 a.m., Monday, June 5 on Old Hill Road.

The first arriving firefighters found fire showing from the barn with all residents out of the building, said Westport Fire Department Assistant Chief Brian Meadows.

"Three occupants were alerted by the property owner and evacuated the building prior to firefighters arriving on the scene," Meadows said.

The involved structure was a large U-shaped barn including an apartment. One wing of the barn was heavily involved in a fire, he added.

The chief said three attack hose lines were used to extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to the other sections of the structure.

After the fire was out, firefighters continued to check for hot spots while providing salvage and overhaul.

The three displaced occupants received assistance from Westport Human Services and the American Red Cross.

Three firefighters received minor injuries during the incident. There were no reported injuries to any occupants, Meadows said.

The fire is being investigated by the Westport Fire Marshal’s Office.

