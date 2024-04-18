The fire occurred in Westport around 9:20 a.m., Wednesday, April 17 on Hunt Club Lane.

According to Assistant Chief Brett Kirby of the Westport Fire Department, the wo occupants had already left the home on their own when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Kirby said crews found a two story single family home with heavy smoke coming from three sides of the building on multiple floors with evidence of a possible explosion from inside the house.

Reports from the occupants indicated that the fire was in the basement of the home, Kirby said.

Kirby said heavy smoke had extended throughout the home, but the fire was contained to the basement area.

All visible fire was extinguished and firefighters checked for fire extension and performed searches on all floors to confirm all occupants were accounted for.

Firefighters discovered that fire had extended into the ceiling of the basement and was extinguished quickly, the chief said.

The building was ventilated and monitored for carbon monoxide.

Westport Police and EMS responded and provided treatment and transport for the injured occupants.

Both occupants were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The last Westport Fire Department unit cleared the scene at 1:30 p.m.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Westport Fire Marshal’s office.

