Trumbull Man Who Finds, Keeps $5K In Bag Outside Bank Charged With Larceny, Police Say

Robert Withington, age 56, of Trumbull, was charged on Friday, Aug. 25 following a lengthy police investigation into the theft that included the town of Trumbull tax receipt funds totaling almost $5,000 in cash.

Trumbull Police detectives initiated the investigation when they were notified that an employee of the town’s Tax Collector Office was unable to locate the bank deposit bag while making the delivery to the bank during the normal course of business on Tuesday, May 30, said Trumbull Police Lt. Brian Weir.

The employee reported that they had discovered the bag was missing when they arrived at the bank branch on Quality Street that day. The deposit bag was clearly marked with the bank’s insignia and contained numerous documents that identified the owner of the contents as the town of Trumbull, Weir said.

Weir said detectives conducted numerous interviews, obtained search warrants, and reviewed multiple surveillance videos from local businesses over the course of several months and learned that the bank deposit bag had been inadvertently dropped on the ground outside of the bank, which was then picked up by Withington.

Detectives eventually interviewed Withington who made admissions indicating that he was at the bank on May 30 and had taken the bag that contained almost $5,000 in cash, the police department said.

"He kept the bag, believing that he had no obligation to return the bag to its rightful owner," Weir said.

Withington was charged with larceny and was released on a Promise to Appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

