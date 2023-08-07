Trio Ages 12, 13 Nabbed Attempting To Steal Car At Trumbull Mall

The attempted theft took place in Trumbull around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6 at the Trumbull Mall.

According to Lt. Brian Weir, of the Trumbull Police, the department received a call that four people wearing black hoodies and masks had just stolen a purse and Air Jordan shoes from a Hyundai Elantra that they broke into in the parking lot of the mall.

Responding officers quickly located and detained one 13-year-old and the 12-year-old suspects in the parking lot. Weir said the teens fought with police to get away

A witness initially saw a juvenile running from the Hyundai carrying the sneakers and several other items that were stolen from inside of the car.

As the suspects were fleeing with the items, the victim approached her vehicle and noticed the rear window was broken, Weir said.

She discovered that her purse and Air Jordan shoes had been stolen, and the vehicle’s steering column had been ripped out, so she called the police.

The two apprehended juveniles were positively identified as the thieves and were eventually transported to Trumbull Police headquarters where they were criminally processed and to be released to their guardians.

Weir said during the release of the 13-year-old to his father officers noticed another juvenile with him who was wearing an ankle monitor.

The juvenile tried to alter his appearance by changing his clothes before coming to the police department to pick up his friends, but officers quickly realized that this third juvenile was the suspect that smashed the Hyundai’s window, attempted to steal the car, and stole the items from inside of the vehicle before running away.

He was then placed under arrest, identified, and determined that he was also 13.

Several of the stolen items had eventually been recovered, but the shoes are still missing, and the fourth suspect remains at large.

One 13-year-old and a 12-year-old were charged with:

Interfering with police

Conspiracy to commit larceny of motor vehicle

Conspiracy to commit criminal mischief

Conspiracy to commit larceny

They were released to the custody of their relatives on a promise to appear notice in Bridgeport

The 12-year-old is currently on probation for stealing cars, Weir said.

The 13-year-old that later arrived at police headquarters was charged with:

Interfering with police

Criminal attempt larceny of a vehicle,

Criminal mischief

Larceny

He was released to the custody of his mother on a promise to appear notice.

