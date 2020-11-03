COVID-19: District In Fairfield County Has Had Cases In Six Of Nine Schools

A new case of COVID-19 brings the number of schools affected by the virus to six of nine schools at a school district in Fairfield County.

The case at Farmingville Elementary School, located in Ridgefield, was announced in a letter on Monday, Nov. 2, by the Ridgefield Public School District's COVID-19 Health and Safety Compliance Liaison Aaron Crook and emailed by Superintendent of Schools Susie Da Silva to parents and staff.

Crook said the school is in contact with the health department and is currently in the process of contact tracing for these potential exposures.

Other schools included in the current COVID-19 cases being investigated or have completed investigation include Ridgefield High School, East Ridge and Scotts Ridge middle schools, and three elementary schools — Branchville, Barlow Mountain, and, Farmingville.

According to the school's COVID-19 data tracker, four Farmingville staff members are under quarantine. No students have been affected.

With the addition of the Farmingville staff members, plus 23 students and 13 faculty as a result of two probable cases at Barlow Mountain announced late last week in a letter from Crook, the school system has 187 students and 52 staff out on quarantines.

