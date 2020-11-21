Trumbull Mall Armed Robbery Suspect Surrenders Following Crash, Hourslong Standoff

A suspect in an armed robbery at the Westfield Trumbull Mall was apprehended after an hourslong standoff following a crash at a nearby intersection.

The robbery happened Friday night, Nov. 20 at the Zales jewelry store inside the mall.

After fleeing the scene, the suspect was cornered by police in Bridgeport, where he crashed during a pursuit by Trumbull officers.

The man initially refused to exit the car, which became disabled at that location, while officers surrounded him, Trumbull Police said.

Police had been monitoring the traffic exiting the mall after several 911 calls reporting a gunshot and robbery, according to Trumbull Police.

Officers spotted the fleeing vehicle leaving the mall onto Main Street and continued a pursuit until the driver lost control at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Anton Street in Bridgeport.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, police were notified of the robbery and gunshot at the Zales jewelry store.

They learned that the lone male had entered the store brandishing a handgun, which he used to shatter a glass display case, said Trumbull Police.

"While doing this, the gun apparently discharged, firing one bullet," Trumbull Police stated. "The man grabbed several gold chains and fled the area on foot."

No injuries were reported during the incident, but nearby store employees and patrons were temporarily closed out from the immediate area. The mall remained open until its regular closing that was scheduled for 9 p.m.

Bridgeport Police took control of the crash scene and continued to encourage the suspect’s surrender.

Just before 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, the man surrendered to Bridgeport and Trumbull Police.

The area of Madison Avenue and Anton Street was deemed safe.

"For those residents in their homes throughout this event, we thank you for your patience and understanding," Bridgeport Police said in a statement released Saturday morning,

