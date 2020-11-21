Convicted Felon ID'd As Trumbull Mall Armed Robbery Suspect Involved In Hourslong Standoff

The identity has been released for a convicted felon who allegedly committed an armed robbery at the Westfield Trumbull Mall before being apprehended after an hourslong standoff after a crash at a nearby intersection, police announced.

The robbery happened Friday night, Nov. 20 at the Zales jewelry store inside the mall.

After fleeing the scene, the suspect, now identified as Eddie Lynch, age 24, of New Haven, was cornered by police in Bridgeport, where he crashed during a pursuit by Trumbull officers.

Lynch initially refused to exit the car, which became disabled at that location, while officers surrounded him, Trumbull Police said.

Police had been monitoring the traffic exiting the mall after several 911 calls reporting a gunshot and robbery, according to Trumbull Police.

Officers spotted the fleeing vehicle leaving the mall onto Main Street and continued a pursuit until the driver lost control at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Anton Street in Bridgeport.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, police were notified of the robbery and gunshot at the Zales jewelry store.

They learned that Lynch had entered the store brandishing a handgun, which he used to shatter a glass display case, said Trumbull Police.

"While doing this, the gun apparently discharged, firing one bullet," Trumbull Police stated. "The man grabbed several gold chains and fled the area on foot."

No injuries were reported during the incident, but nearby store employees and patrons were temporarily closed out from the immediate area. The mall remained open until its regular closing that was scheduled for 9 p.m.

Bridgeport Police took control of the crash scene and continued to encourage Lynch to surrender, negotiating with Lynch continuously for several hours.

"However, the circumstances were tense, with Lynch firing his gun at the officers at least once during that time," Trumbull Police said.

Just before 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, Lynch surrendered to Bridgeport and Trumbull Police.

Following his arrest, officers recovered a variety of evidence from the jewelry store robbery, including a handgun and stolen merchandise, Trumbull Police said.

Lynch was transported to Trumbull Police headquarters where he was processed and charged with a variety of offenses which include:

First-degree robbery,

Criminal possession of a firearm,

First-degree larceny,

Criminal attempted murder,

First-degree attempted assault on a police officer

He was held on a $500,000 bond, pending a Monday, Dec. 28, court date in Bridgeport. Additional motor vehicle charges related to the pursuit were included, with a separate bond of $50,000.

Lynch was found to have an active domestic violence arrest warrant for assault and strangulation from New Haven Police, with an additional $20,000 court-set bond.

Lynch is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm as the result of a robbery conviction from 2015 in Bridgeport, said police.

